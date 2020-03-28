|
HERNANDEZ, Estilita "Cuca" (Gonzalez) Age 89 of Hanover and formerly of Upham's Corner, Dorchester, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, March, 27, 2020. Born on June 5, 1930 in Paso Real, Havana, Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Rogelio and Juana Gonzalez. Estilita immigrated from Cuba with her son, Jose in 1967 and proudly became a US citizen. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, watching the Boston Red Sox, listening to music, playing dominos, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren. Estilita was the wife of the late Jose Hernandez, Sr. She is survived by her son Jose Hernandez, Jr. and his wife Lisa (Harrington) Hernandez, of Hanover. She was the sister of Minerva Oramas of San Diego, CA, Rene Gonzalez of Miami, FL, and the late Alodia Martin. Estilita was the grandmother of Brianna Hernandez of Quincy, Danielle Harrington of Hanover, and Benicio Hernnadez of Hanover. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Estilita's memory to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, PO Box 220, New York, NY 10150. To sign Estilita's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 30, 2020