BREITBORD, Ethel (Firemark) Of Dedham, formerly of Framingham, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. For 55 years, the beloved wife of the late Jacob L. Breitbord. Loving mother of Laurie Breitbord, Karen & Stanley Steinberg, and Gary & Colleen Breitbord. Adored grandmother of Jacob & Sarah Breitbord and Daniel Steinberg. Dear sister of the late Sam Firemark, Gus Firemark, Lee Tannenbaum, Yetta Firemark, Ida Barr, Pearl Shapiro and Goldie Street and their surviving families. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton on Friday, July 5 at 12:30 pm. Burial in the Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, Natick. Following burial, memorial observance will be at the home of Karen and Stan Steinberg until 6:00pm and continuing Sunday through Wednesday, 2-4:00pm & 6-8:00pm daily. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2019