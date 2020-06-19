|
DOHERTY, Ethel G. (McCracken) In New Hampshire, formerly of Revere, on June 16th at 99 years. Devoted wife of 42 years to the late Ret. Revere Firefighter Leo F. Doherty, Sr. Loving mother of Leo F. Doherty, Jr. & wife Stephanie of Aurora, CO, Judy L. Gallant & husband Gerald of Milford, NH, Ret. Revere Firefighter John M. "Jack" Doherty & wife Maryellen of Revere & the late Cindy R. Foulds. Cherished grandmother of Craig L. Gallant & wife Karen of Bedford, NH, Ryan Doherty & wife Shelly of CO, Melissa Long & husband Christopher of New Market, NH, Matthew Doherty & wife Adrienne of CO, Colin Doherty & wife Terri of Salem, MA, Amanda Foulds of Danvers & Connor Doherty of Revere. Adored great-grandmother of Morgan, Mikey, Addy, Rhys, Audra & Jillian. Dear sister of the late Robert McCracken & Doris McCracken. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE on Monday, June 22nd from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE at 11:30 a.m., immediately followed with Interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. All visitors to the Funeral Home are required to wear masks/facial coverings and must practice social distancing as prescribed by the Comm. Of Massachusetts. Funeral Home capacity is limited to 40% of total capacity. Late member of the 14th Airforce Flying Tigers Association of the Northeast Branch. Ethel worked as a Matron for the Revere Police Department for many years. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England/ American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the NF Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020