1/1
ETHEL (KERMETZOGLOU) GOYETTE
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETHEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOYETTE, Ethel (Kermetzoglou) Of Rye, NH, formerly of Waltham and Bourne. November 7, 2020. Wife of the late Ray Edward Goyette. Mother of Deanna L. Campbell (Michael) and Rachel A. Whitehead, both of of Exeter, NH and Stephen W. Goyette (Holly Moore) of Bellingham; grandmother of Aiden, Emerson, Hunter and Noah Whitehead, Abigail and Alexandra Campbell, and Kaylee Campbell; sister of Catherine 'Kay' Vigna (Fred) of Watertown and Spiro Kermet of Medford and the late Nicholas Kermet; sister-in-law of Elaine Kermet of Marblehead; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ethel's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, November 13th, from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated in Taxiarchae Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Private burial will be Monday, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Complete obituary, guest register and directions available at www.joycefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Service
10:00 AM
Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved