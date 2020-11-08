GOYETTE, Ethel (Kermetzoglou) Of Rye, NH, formerly of Waltham and Bourne. November 7, 2020. Wife of the late Ray Edward Goyette. Mother of Deanna L. Campbell (Michael) and Rachel A. Whitehead, both of of Exeter, NH and Stephen W. Goyette (Holly Moore) of Bellingham; grandmother of Aiden, Emerson, Hunter and Noah Whitehead, Abigail and Alexandra Campbell, and Kaylee Campbell; sister of Catherine 'Kay' Vigna (Fred) of Watertown and Spiro Kermet of Medford and the late Nicholas Kermet; sister-in-law of Elaine Kermet of Marblehead; nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Ethel's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, November 13th, from 4 to 7 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated in Taxiarchae Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Avenue, Watertown, on Saturday, at 10 a.m. Private burial will be Monday, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Complete obituary, guest register and directions available at www.joycefuneralhome.com