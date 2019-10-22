Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temple Israel
125 Pond Street
Sharon, MA 02067
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL KEIMACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL (SHRIBER) KEIMACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETHEL (SHRIBER) KEIMACH Obituary
KEIMACH, Ethel (Shriber) Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Randolph, passed away on October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis Keimach for 62 years. Devoted mother of Gary Keimach and his wife Shelley of Sharon, MA, Lisa Winch and her husband Todd of Southlake, TX, and the late Lora Beth Keimach. Proud grandmother of Eli Keimach and his wife Priscilla, Anabelle Keimach, and Sarah Winch. Services at Temple Israel of Sharon, 125 Pond St., Sharon, MA on Thursday, October 24th at 1:00pm. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Memorial Observance to follow at the home of Gary and Shelley Keimach until 9 pm, Friday 1-4 pm, Saturday 7-9 pm, Sunday 1-4 and 7-9 pm, Monday and Tuesday 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ethel's memory may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements at www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.