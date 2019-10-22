|
KEIMACH, Ethel (Shriber) Of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Randolph, passed away on October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Louis Keimach for 62 years. Devoted mother of Gary Keimach and his wife Shelley of Sharon, MA, Lisa Winch and her husband Todd of Southlake, TX, and the late Lora Beth Keimach. Proud grandmother of Eli Keimach and his wife Priscilla, Anabelle Keimach, and Sarah Winch. Services at Temple Israel of Sharon, 125 Pond St., Sharon, MA on Thursday, October 24th at 1:00pm. Following interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Memorial Observance to follow at the home of Gary and Shelley Keimach until 9 pm, Friday 1-4 pm, Saturday 7-9 pm, Sunday 1-4 and 7-9 pm, Monday and Tuesday 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ethel's memory may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N. Main St. #104, Natick, MA 01760. Arrangements at www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 23, 2019