ETHEL LEVINE

ETHEL LEVINE Obituary
LEVINE, Ethel Of Boston, entered into rest on September 15, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Levine. Adored mother of Eric Levine and Kenneth Levine and his wife Jamie. Loving sister of the late Ida Cohen and Raye Kreevoy. Cherished grandmother of Allyson Gallant and her husband Daniel, Alex Levine and his wife Joanna, Audrey Levine and her husband Alex, Sophie Gershberg and her husband Max, and Rachel Levine. Proud great-grandmother of Marin Levine. A Graveside Service will be held at Shepetovka Cemetery, 776 Baker St., WEST ROXBURY on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 10:00AM. Memorial Observance will immediately follow interment at the home of Ken and Jamie Levine. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ethel's memory may be made to Newbridge on the Charles, https://give.hebrewseniorlife.org/giving www.stanetskybrookline.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
