BOGDAN, Ethel M. (Levin) Age 92, of Weston, formerly of Lexington, surrounded by family on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Stanley I. Bogdan. Loving mother of Andrew (Melissa Bell), James (Laurie Green), and Jill (Denis Bradley). Adoring grandmother of Elana, Jesse, Emily, and Charlotte. Dear sister of the late Leonard Levin. Funeral services and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019