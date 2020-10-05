BONICA, Ethel M. (Foy) Of Waltham, September 30, 2020. Ethel M. (Foy). Wife of the late Leonard A. Bonica. Mother of Valerie J. McGonigle (John), and Debra A. Bonica, all of Waltham. Sister of the late Arthur, Earl, Robert, and James Foy, Marion Lacey and Peggy Randall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ethel's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), WALTHAM from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th and again on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. when her funeral service will be held. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts, 02241. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com