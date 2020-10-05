1/
ETHEL M. (FOY) BONICA
1924 - 2020
BONICA, Ethel M. (Foy) Of Waltham, September 30, 2020. Ethel M. (Foy). Wife of the late Leonard A. Bonica. Mother of Valerie J. McGonigle (John), and Debra A. Bonica, all of Waltham. Sister of the late Arthur, Earl, Robert, and James Foy, Marion Lacey and Peggy Randall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ethel's life by gathering for calling hours in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, (Rte. 20), WALTHAM from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th and again on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. when her funeral service will be held. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts, 02241. For complete obituary, guestbook, and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
OCT
8
Service
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
OCT
8
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
October 4, 2020
Val, Deb,
Saddened by your loss .I will always remember her smile and laughter every time our families met.
Bob O'Brien
Bob OBrien
Family
October 3, 2020
Val and Debbie, so sorry to hear of Mom's passing. She was a niece to my Dad, Joe O'Brien,( and my cousin?). Much of our family called her Da, and I have no clue why, or I've forgotten, but I will never forget how kind and easy going she was, or how her eyes sparkled!

Our deepest sympathy,
Your Cousin,
Kathy and Wayne St Hilaire
Kathy St. Hilaire (O'Brien)
Family
October 3, 2020
Val and Deb,
I was saddened to hear of Auntie Ethel's passing. She lived a long life and I'm sure she was happy to have you nearby.

When I think of your Mom, I remember our vacations at Hampton Beach. Your Mom, my Mom, all of us and laughing so hard we'd be in tears. So many good times to remember.

Please know that our thoughts are with you.

Love Diane & John (Samiotes)
Diane Samiotes
Family
October 2, 2020
To Valerie and Deb and Family,

I learned today of the passing of your Mom. I'm so sorry for the loss you are experiencing.

Aunt Ethel will be one of the people in my early life who will always be remembered fondly. Not just because she was my Aunt, married to my Dad's brother, not because she was also my nearby neighbor in Lakeview in Waltham, but simply because she was who she was -- a sweet, warm, cheerful, honest and truthful woman, a pleasure to be with.

Though many years have passed since I moved away and we lost contact, she will forever be held in my heart as a positive person who added brightness to my life for so many years. May the memories of her you hold in your hearts help to ease the pain of her passing.

With love and sympathy,
Your cousin Barbara
Barbara Bonica Cooper
Family
