O'BRIEN, Ethel M. Of West Roxbury, July 31, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John O'Brien and Ethel (Hutchinson). Loving sister of the late John J. O'Brien, Anne B. O'Brien and Cpl. Paul J. O'Brien, U.S.M.C., who lost his life in WWII. Cherished aunt of the late Nancy Lee O'Brien. Also survived by her loving family of friends – both near and far. Ethel will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Ethel was an administrator at Simmons College and worked for Dr. Joseph Overholt of the Overholt Thoracic Clinic, after which she was the administrative assistant to the Chief of Laboratories at the New England Deaconess Hospital. In addition to being most efficient, she shared with everyone the gift of her smile, good humor and a warm heart. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, August 7th, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Tuesday, 3-6 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ethel's memory to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019