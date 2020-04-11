Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL M. (BRIAND) THOMAS


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETHEL M. (BRIAND) THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, Ethel M. (Briand) Of Needham and Roslindale, passed April 8th, 2020. Born in Medford on October 8th, 1919, rumored to be born on the kitchen table, the last of 8 brothers and sisters (Patrick Briand, Alfred Briand, Margaret Kane, Catherine Lewis, Elizabeth Crimmins, Herbert Briand, Hazel Shaak). Ethel had a positive impact on many lives for 100 years and even until her final moments. Her strong faith and amazingly positive attitude, despite many challenges, allowed her to see the good in any situation. Throughout her life, she passed these qualities on to everyone who knew her. Ethel was happily married to the late Tanous Thomas for over 50 years. They moved way over to Roslindale from Medford, where they brought up four children and then their second spring granddaughter Monica Collins. Ethel was the loving mother of Christopher and his wife Nancy Thomas, Michael Thomas and the late Janice Newell and her husband Gary and the late Judy Collins and her husband Kenney. Ethel was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Courtney, Casey and Taylor Thomas, Joshua (Angie) Newell, Zachary (Angelique) Newell and Jessica Newell and Shawn (Autumn) Collins. Also 9 wonderful great-grandchildren: Ryan and Evan Jaco, Bailey and Ashley Newell, Maya and Luke Newell, Isiah and Aria Newell and Damon Collins. Services will be private, and the family will have a Memorial Mass celebrating Ethel's life in the near future. Donations can be made in Ethel's honor to the , AstraZeneca Boston, 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To share a memory or message of condolence with the family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -