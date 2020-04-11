|
THOMAS, Ethel M. (Briand) Of Needham and Roslindale, passed April 8th, 2020. Born in Medford on October 8th, 1919, rumored to be born on the kitchen table, the last of 8 brothers and sisters (Patrick Briand, Alfred Briand, Margaret Kane, Catherine Lewis, Elizabeth Crimmins, Herbert Briand, Hazel Shaak). Ethel had a positive impact on many lives for 100 years and even until her final moments. Her strong faith and amazingly positive attitude, despite many challenges, allowed her to see the good in any situation. Throughout her life, she passed these qualities on to everyone who knew her. Ethel was happily married to the late Tanous Thomas for over 50 years. They moved way over to Roslindale from Medford, where they brought up four children and then their second spring granddaughter Monica Collins. Ethel was the loving mother of Christopher and his wife Nancy Thomas, Michael Thomas and the late Janice Newell and her husband Gary and the late Judy Collins and her husband Kenney. Ethel was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Jacqueline, Courtney, Casey and Taylor Thomas, Joshua (Angie) Newell, Zachary (Angelique) Newell and Jessica Newell and Shawn (Autumn) Collins. Also 9 wonderful great-grandchildren: Ryan and Evan Jaco, Bailey and Ashley Newell, Maya and Luke Newell, Isiah and Aria Newell and Damon Collins. Services will be private, and the family will have a Memorial Mass celebrating Ethel's life in the near future. Donations can be made in Ethel's honor to the , AstraZeneca Boston, 125 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To share a memory or message of condolence with the family, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020