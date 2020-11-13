1/1
ETHEL M. (WHYTE) TOWNSEND
TOWNSEND, Ethel M. (Whyte) Age 100, of Stoughton & West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Brighton, on Oct. 23, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Robert Townsend. Sister of the late Henry Whyte. Mother of John Townsend (Kathlyn McHugh) of Framingham, Ann Conroy (Tony) of Stoughton, Mark Townsend (Louise) of Stoughton, Glenn Townsend (Karen) of Acton. Nana to Lisa Townsend of Shrewsbury, Mark Townsend (Tracy) of West Roxbury, Amy Pugliese (Nick) of Burlington. Also survived by Ellen Townsend of Framingham, 5 great-grandchildren, and a niece and nephew. Services were private.

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
