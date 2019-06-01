POLLEY, Ethel (Sentner) Of Haverhill, formerly of Melrose, May 31, 2019, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Philip E. Polley. Devoted mother of Greg W. Simmons & his wife Terry of Hingham, David M. Simmons & his wife Debra of Plaistow, NH, Laurie S. Lynch & her husband David of Haverhill, and Stephanie A. Wright & her husband Jack of Somersworth, NH. Mother-in-law of Ellen Simmons of Cohasset. Dear sister of Cynthia Way & her husband Gerald of Mount Airy, MD, Vivian Craig & her husband Thomas of Wilmington, and the late Helen Canning & her late husband Edward, the late Janie "Lilas" Cokkinos & her late husband Charles, the late Lester Senter & his late wife Virginia, and the late David Senter. Loving grandmother of Emily, Stephen, Alexa, and Courtney Simmons, Samantha and Joshua Lynch, and Brett and Ashley Wright. Former wife of Burton Simmons of Port St. Lucie, FL. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Ethel's life during Visiting Hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., MELROSE, on Tuesday, June 4 from 4-8pm, and for her Funeral Service at the Church of the Nazarene, 2 Short St., Melrose, on Wednesday at 10am. Interment at Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. Gifts in Ethel's memory may be made to the Merrimack Valley Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, MA 01830. For more info: RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home Published in The Boston Globe from June 2 to June 3, 2019