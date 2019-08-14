|
GOLDHABER, Ethel Renée (Gurland) Of Weston, formerly of Waban, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Goldhaber, D.D.S. Loving mother of Samuel Z. Goldhaber, MD & his wife Reeve of Brookline and Joshua I. Goldhaber, MD & his wife Michele Hamilton, MD of Los Angeles, CA. Adored grandmother of Alissa, Benjamin, Nicole, and Matthew. Dear sister of the late Robert Gurland. Services at The Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, Brookline on Sunday, August 18 at 10:00 am. Burial in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Visitation at Sam and Reeve's home on Saturday evening after sundown through 9:00 pm and continuing on Sunday following the burial through 9:00 pm, with Mincha/Maariv on Sunday at 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Paul Goldhaber Fund at the Harvard School of Dental Medicine. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019