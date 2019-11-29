|
ROTHMAN, Ethel (Stoller) Of Newton, November 27, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of George Rothman for 64 years. Incredible and loving mother and grandmother of Linda Robert and her husband Lewis and their children Jessica and Andrew, and Stuart Rothman and his wife Lisa and their children Jillian, Joshua and Jonah, both of Needham. Sister to the late Joyce Sperberg, and devoted aunt to her children Erica Thomas and Alan Sperberg. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Growing up in Mattapan, Dorchester and residing in the same home in Newton since 1966, Ethel opened her home to everyone, be it hosting Jewish holidays or friends, with warmth, joy and lots of food. She was the consummate hostess and a perfectionist at baking; no one walked away from her home hungry. Special acknowledgement goes to Grace Simmons, Herma, Rosetta, and Carol McTavish that attended to Ethel over her illness. Services will be at Temple Aliyah, 1664 Central Avenue, Needham on Sunday, December 1 at 10:30am. Burial at Temple Emeth Memorial Park, West Roxbury. Following burial, memorial observance will be at Linda and Lewis Robert's home until 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to , so that we may eradicate this disease. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019