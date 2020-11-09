WILLIS, Etta E. (Gallagher) Of Sturbridge, formerly of Dedham, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George J. Willis, Sr. Loving mother of George J. Willis, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Sturbridge, Susan W. Davis and her husband John of Harwich, and the late Wendell J. Willis and his late wife Joyce of Snellville, GA. Grandmother of Kevin, Jessica, Leigh, Jason, George, Wesley, and Jillian. Great-grandmother of Emma, Sophia, Ava, Megan, Madilyn, Brandon, and Paisley. Sister of the late Marion Purdy, Charles Gallagher, Hazel Flannery, George Gallagher, Samuel Gallagher, Charlotte Hogan, Royce Gallagher, and Edythe Schell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Nov. 12 followed by a private interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500