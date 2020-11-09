1/
ETTA E. (GALLAGHER) WILLIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIS, Etta E. (Gallagher) Of Sturbridge, formerly of Dedham, November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George J. Willis, Sr. Loving mother of George J. Willis, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Sturbridge, Susan W. Davis and her husband John of Harwich, and the late Wendell J. Willis and his late wife Joyce of Snellville, GA. Grandmother of Kevin, Jessica, Leigh, Jason, George, Wesley, and Jillian. Great-grandmother of Emma, Sophia, Ava, Megan, Madilyn, Brandon, and Paisley. Sister of the late Marion Purdy, Charles Gallagher, Hazel Flannery, George Gallagher, Samuel Gallagher, Charlotte Hogan, Royce Gallagher, and Edythe Schell. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held in the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Thursday, Nov. 12 followed by a private interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved