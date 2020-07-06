Boston Globe Obituaries
ETTA (HUMPHREY) GIBBS

ETTA (HUMPHREY) GIBBS Obituary
GIBBS, Etta (Humphrey) Of North Reading and formerly of Wakefield, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at age 86. Beloved wife of the late William Towle Gibbs. Loving mother of Susan Gibbs Saccardo of North Reading and William Alan Gibbs of Wakefield; sister of Dorothy Ramsdell of Litchfield, NH; grandmother of Daniel Saccardo and Dahra Pote, great-grandmother of Ernest Jae Saccardo, and foster mother of Wendy Mason of Lisbon, ME. Her Funeral will be held at Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading on Friday, July 10 at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Thursday, July 9 from 4 to 8 PM. Interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody. All current Covid-19 protocols and restrictions are in place and Funeral Home Capacity will be limited to a maximum of 50 people at one time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be in her memory to the . Retired Administrator of the Trinity Evangelical Church in North Reading. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on July 7, 2020
