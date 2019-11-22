|
|
CUTLER, Ettica Tubin (Weissman) Of Stoughton, formerly of the West End of Boston, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 100 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late William & Jennie (Niger) Weisman. Beloved wife of the late George Tubin. Loving mother of William Tubin and James Tubin. Cherished grandmother of Michael Tubin, George Tubin and Heidi Cohen and great-grandmother of four. Dear sister of Toby Sherman and the late Morris Cohen, Eddie Weissman, Herbert Weissman, May Cohen, Pearl Schaeffer and Ruth Wolfe. Ettica worked as a saleswoman at Flair's of Boston located at 75 Kneeland St., Boston. Graveside Service at the Montefiore Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, on Monday, November 25 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019