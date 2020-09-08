McSWEENEY, Eudene A. Brizzolesi Age 76, of Lexington, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Portsmouth Hospital in Portsmouth, NH. She was born August 4, 1944 in Framingham, MA to George and Armida Mercury. She was a graduate of Framingham High School and Framingham Union Nursing School. She married William John McSweeney September 17,1966 in Sudbury, MA. She worked as a nurse with her passion for helping others for over forty years. For those of you that were lucky enough to cross Eudene's path, you will know she was the most caring, loving and opinionated person you will meet. Eudene loved taking her grandchildren out for ice cream, and spending her summers in Maine enjoying views of the ocean followed by an ocean breeze. Eudene was a dear friend of many who will say she was always there to listen. Eudene was "always right," as much as you didn't want to hear it. Her honesty and her ability to challenge others who were in the wrong are traits we can only hope will be passed down to her grandchildren. Eudene will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband William, mother Armida, sister Jeannie, sons Timothy and Todd, daughter-in-law Debie and grandchildren Hailee, Ashley, Summer, Liam, Finley and Declan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 11, at St. Brigid Church, 1981 Mass. Ave., Lexington, at 10am. Visitation at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Friday, immediately prior to the Mass, from 9am to 9:45am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund. Lexington 781-862-1800