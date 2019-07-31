|
CALARESE, Eugene A. Of Canton, passed on July 30th, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of June M. (Samuels). Devoted father of Carol Rhoads of Georgia, Mike Robinson of Georgia and Kathie From and her husband Patrick of Virginia. Cherished brother of Arthur and his wife Blanche of Franklin, Mary Padula of Bridgewater, John and his wife Elaine of Franklin and the late Francis, William, Caroline, Sarah, Cecelia, Dorothy, Theresa and Jessica. Loving "GrandPa" of six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Sunday evening from 4-7 at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday morning at 10 at St. Gerard's Church, 1864 Washington St., Canton. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Al was a late WWII Navy Veteran. For directions and guestbook, please visit thomasfuneralhomes.com Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
