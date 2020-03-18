|
|
SANTORO, Eugene Anthony Age 85, of Nashua, formerly of The Villages, FL and Kingston, MA, passed away on March 15th, 2020 surrounded by his family. Eugene was born in Boston on February 14, 1935, the son of Catherine Cogliano Santoro and Giacomo Santoro. He was the loving husband of the late Bernadette Santoro, whom he cared for with great love and compassion until her death in September of 2019. He was also the brother of the late Concetta Santoro Bellofatto. He is survived by his four children, Catherine Santoro Breen and her husband Paul of Amherst, NH, Susan Marie Santoro Twombly of Cumming, GA, James Eugene Santoro of Nashua, NH, Peter Charles Santoro and his wife Deborah of Groton, MA. Grandchildren include Cara Lavallee and her husband Vincent, Joshua Twombly, John-Michael Breen, Sabrina Santoro, Laryssa Tervail, Jai, Sofia and Samuel Santoro and his great-grandson Declan Lavallee. Eugene attended South Boston High School, received a Bachelor's of Science in Education and Administration, as well as a Master's Degree in Vocational Education and Administration, from Fitchburg State College, and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies in Educational Leadership from U-Mass Amherst. He retired from Silver Lake Regional Vocational High School in Kingston, MA, where he worked as a Superintendent of Vocational Education. Previously, he worked for many years as a Master Teacher at Minuteman Regional Vocational High School in Lexington, MA. While at Minuteman, he was the head coach of the varsity ice hockey team and a coach of the varsity soccer team. Before his career in Education, Eugene worked in the Aerospace Engineering field, most notably at Itek Corporation and Lincoln Laboratories. He was on the engineering team that designed SkyLab, the first space satellite launched by NASA in 1973. Eugene enjoyed many hobbies over the years, including camping, traveling, boating, golfing and writing. He was the publisher of a Pro Life newsletter, and was Chairman of the St. Joseph Parish Pro Life Committee in Kingston, MA. He was also very active in many Catholic organizations. Due to the current health crisis, all Services will be for immediate family only. A Memorial Mass for relatives and friends in Eugene's honor will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020