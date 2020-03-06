Boston Globe Obituaries
EUGENE LEONARD
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Christian Assembly Church
9 Cummings St.
Somerville, MA
View Map
EUGENE AUGUSTUS LEONARD Jr. Obituary
LEONARD , Eugene Augustus Jr. Of Somerville, March 5, 2020. Beloved father of Eugene Augustus Leonard, III. He was the best father a little boy could hope for. He was a loving father, he will be forever missed by his son. Eugene was an avid reader. He also was the friend of Louisa Costa. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours to be held at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Tuesday evening 4-8pm. A Funeral Service will be held at the Christian Assembly Church, 9 Cummings St., Somerville, Wednesday morning at 10am. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. Veteran, US Army. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Leonard's memory to the Bedford VA Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
