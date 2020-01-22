|
|
TELLIER, Eugene C. "Gino" Age 62, of Bellingham, died peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 with his wife, family and friends at his side, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Michelle A. (Reda) Tellier, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage. Born Aug. 31, 1957 in Boston, a son of the late Charles J. Tellier, Jr. and Antoinette (Panzini) Tellier, he was a resident of Bellingham for the past 3 years. He was raised in Hyde Park and worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific. In addition to his wife, he leaves his cherished cat "Vinny," a sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass Monday, Jan. 27th, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Calling Hours are Sunday in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., from 12-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Center, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020