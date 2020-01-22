Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church,
1 Church Square
Franklin, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE TELLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE C. "GINO" TELLIER


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE C. "GINO" TELLIER Obituary
TELLIER, Eugene C. "Gino" Age 62, of Bellingham, died peacefully at his home, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 with his wife, family and friends at his side, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Michelle A. (Reda) Tellier, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage. Born Aug. 31, 1957 in Boston, a son of the late Charles J. Tellier, Jr. and Antoinette (Panzini) Tellier, he was a resident of Bellingham for the past 3 years. He was raised in Hyde Park and worked for Thermo Fisher Scientific. In addition to his wife, he leaves his cherished cat "Vinny," a sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass Monday, Jan. 27th, in St. Mary's Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin at 10AM. Calling Hours are Sunday in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., from 12-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Center, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Eugene C. "Gino" TELLIER
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -