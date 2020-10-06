FOGARTY, Eugene Charles "Gene" Passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at age 85 surrounded by family. Gene was predeceased by Kay, his beloved wife of 59 years, who passed away in August. Gene was raised in Dorchester Lower Mills by his mother, Louise, grandmother, Lucy, and aunt, Marie. He was a graduate of Boston English and served four years in the United States Air Force. Gene was a well-respected sales executive within the Orthopedic Division of 3M for many years before retiring in 1995. Gene was a longtime resident of Stoughton and West Dennis and a faithful parishioner at St. James in Stoughton and St. Pius X in Yarmouth. He loved all sports, especially baseball, where he excelled as a left-handed pitcher, turning down an offer to sign with the Cincinnati Reds. He spent many years coaching youth baseball, ice hockey, and softball in Stoughton, earning the praise of players, parents and opposing coaches. Gene loved nothing as much as his wife, children and grandchildren and his happiest times were when the entire family was together on holidays, vacations or at his beach house on the Cape. Gene was perennially positive and upbeat and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, former colleagues and all those who were fortunate to know him. Gene is survived by his children, Ken and his wife Kim of Chestnut Hill, David of Quincy and Christine Baekey and her husband Geoff of Beverly. He was the cherished Puppa of Jake and Amanda Fogarty, Brianna, Tavish and Quinn Fogarty and Kyle and Brooke Baekey. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Katie and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held at St. James Church, 560 Page St., Stoughton on Friday at 11:30 AM. Visiting Hours will be held in the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) STOUGHTON prior to the Mass from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Gene's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com
