BOYER, Eugene D. Jr. Age 61, died peacefully in Hingham while surrounded by his family on May 20, 2019 after a short illness.



"Geno," as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was the loving son of the late Eugene and Rosemary (Bugg) Boyer and was born in CT and raised in Cohasset. He was a graduate of Hingham High School, Class of 1975. He attended Nasson College in Maine where he met his future wife Julie Stolzenberg. They were married on June 16, 1984 and settled in Bridgewater where they raised their children.



Geno was gifted with numbers and loved golf, so working in the financial department for Acushnet Company (AKA Titleist and Footjoy) for over 33 years was a natural fit. He loved his job, his coworkers, and the products they made (even if he lost a few; "we'll make more" he would say). Golf fulfilled Geno's life professionally and personally as he was a longtime member of Halifax Country Club. He enjoyed the camaraderie, the competition, and was always looking to add to his two holes-in-one.



He also shared many great memories with family and friends at Bear Spring Camps in Maine each summer.Geno proudly earned his MBA from Suffolk University, was always a die-hard Red Sox fan and would never miss his children's events. His personality could be described as outgoing, gregarious, and a "friend to all." Geno was a "Great American" who was proud of his country, his family, and his friends and he will be dearly missed.



Loving husband of Julie S. Boyer of Bridgewater and devoted father of Charles A. Boyer and his wife Ramona of Chicago, and Lisa A. Boyer of Bridgewater. Loving brother of Rosemary Monroe and her husband Anthony of CA, Sarah Boyer of Cambridge, and Radha Mallery and her husband Galen Tritt of CA. Loving son-in-law of Jane and Arthur A. Stolzenberg of CT and brother-in-law of Carol and Thomas Morgan of PA, Eric and Sheree Stolzenberg of NC, and Jan Stolzenberg of CT. Loving uncle of Umesh, Adam, and Erica.



A Funeral will be celebrated on Wed., May 29th at St. Basil's Chapel, 122 Park Avenue, (BSU) Bridgewater at 10:00am. Visitation will be held at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER on Tues., May 28th from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Geno's name may be sent to Francis Ouimet Scholarship Fund, 300 Arnold Palmer Boulevard, Norton, MA 02766 or www.classy.org/campaign/francis-ouimet-scholarship-fund-general-fund/c205429. For online guestbook and directions, visit ccguneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman



Cole & Gleason



508-697-4332 Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019