|
|
DeFELICE, Eugene Sr. Age 98, on May 31, 2019, born in Dedham, a WWII Purple Heart and Korean War Marine Corps veteran; teacher and administrator for Canton until retirement and moved to Martha's Vineyard, an active member in the American Legion and the VFW. He was very proud to have served his country. Memorial Day was a very special day for him. Survived by his wife, Constance Vaux DeFelice; sister Elizabeth Podolski; sons, Albert Deininger, Eugene O. DeFelice, Jr., Steven A. DeFelice, Robert DeFelice, William DeFelice; daughters, Susan A. Leahy and Christine Buckley. He also leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours Thurs., June 6, from 5-7pm at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home in OAK BLUFFS. Funeral Mass on Fri., June 7, at 11am, in St. Augustine's Church in Vineyard Haven. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven. Donations can be made to the American Legion, PO Box 257, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. Please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Eugene Sr. DeFELICE
Published in The Boston Globe on June 6, 2019