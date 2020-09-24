CALDERAZZO, Eugene E. Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville & Brighton, Sept. 23. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann (Angelo). Loving father of Peter & his wife Teresa of North Andover, Eugene E., Jr. & his wife Betsy of Charlotte, NC and Lisa of Hopkinton. Proud grandfather of Samantha Calderazzo & her husband Eli Shobin, Gianna, Daniela & Dante Gomes, Leah, Olivia & Caden Calderazzo. Brother of the late Italo & Floriana. Brother-in-law of Patricia Angelo & the late Mario of Burlington and Joe Angelo & his wife Annette of Stoneham. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:30 – Noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. The Mass will be live streamed at 12:30 p.m., linked to Gene's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjudge.org
For directions, obituary, online guestbook, livestream of the Mass and Memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
& www.burlingtoncatholicma.org