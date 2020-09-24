1/
EUGENE E. CALDERAZZO
CALDERAZZO, Eugene E. Of Burlington, formerly of Somerville & Brighton, Sept. 23. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ann (Angelo). Loving father of Peter & his wife Teresa of North Andover, Eugene E., Jr. & his wife Betsy of Charlotte, NC and Lisa of Hopkinton. Proud grandfather of Samantha Calderazzo & her husband Eli Shobin, Gianna, Daniela & Dante Gomes, Leah, Olivia & Caden Calderazzo. Brother of the late Italo & Floriana. Brother-in-law of Patricia Angelo & the late Mario of Burlington and Joe Angelo & his wife Annette of Stoneham. A visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Sept. 28 from 10:30 – Noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. The Mass will be live streamed at 12:30 p.m., linked to Gene's obituary on the Sullivan Funeral Home website. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gene's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjudge.org For directions, obituary, online guestbook, livestream of the Mass and Memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.burlingtoncatholicma.org


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
SEP
28
Service
12:30 PM
live streamed
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Margaret's Church of St. Veronica Parish
