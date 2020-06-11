|
FITZPATRICK, Eugene E. Age 89, of Falmouth, Maine, formerly of Watertown, was called home to God on Friday, June 5, 2020.
Gene was born on February 13, 1931 in Somerville, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Marion and James Fitzpatrick. He grew up in Watertown, Massachusetts and spent summers at his parents' summer home in Scituate, Massachusetts. Gene was one of 6 children who was raised by his loving mother and his siblings. His father passed away when Gene was only 4 years old.
He was a true patriot who loved his country immensely. His brothers James, John and Paul fought valiantly in World War II and he was extremely proud of them. Inspired by his brothers, at age 13, he signed up to be a telegram delivery boy, biking at night to deliver messages between observation points.
Gene was a "double eagle" graduating from Boston College High School in 1949 and Boston College in 1953. Ten days after graduating from Boston College he joined the Army. In 1954, following boot camp in Fort Brag, North Carolina, he was promoted to Sargent with the detail Army Security Classified Communications. He was stationed in Kyoto, Japan where he intercepted Morse code signals from Russia, China and North Korea.
Gene met Rita Bolger in October of 1956, and they later married on October 18th, 1958. While traveling to expand his career, he and Rita raised their three children Eugene, Jr., David and Linda in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and eventually Maine.
Gene began his career with Hormel Ham, Container Corporation of America, and then began a 43-year career with Bearings Specialty Co. Bearings Specialty Co. was owned by his eldest brother James Fitzpatrick, and Gene worked alongside James, and his other two brothers John and Paul. Working for Bearings Specialty Co. was one of Gene's greatest honors.
He was a devoted husband and father and always looked forward to planning the most enjoyable Christmas for his family. In the summer, he made a tradition of renting various camps to provide large gatherings and barbecues with his extended family. Being a dad and a husband was most important to Gene, and he was incredible at both.
Surviving are his three children: Eugene E. Fitzpatrick, Jr. and his wife Maryellen of Wells, ME, David B. Fitzpatrick and his wife Terri of Portland, ME, Linda F. Whittum and her husband Jeffrey of Cumberland, ME; and seven grandchildren: Matthew, Eugene, III, Mollie, Marian Grace, Liam, Kathryn,and Connor.
Eugene E. Fitzpatrick, Sr. will be missed greatly by many. His life was a life well lived filled with faith, family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 State restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, Maine. A celebration of Gene's life will take place (tentatively) on June 5th, 2021 at a location to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Gene's name to: The Cumberland Community Food Pantry, 290 Tuttle Road, Cumberland, Maine.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 12, 2020