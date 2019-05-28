Boston Globe Obituaries
O'NEILL, Eugene E. Of Newton, formerly of Needham and Brighton. May 28, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas J. and Ellie (Walsh) O'Neill. Loving brother of the late Thomas O'Neill, Mary Currie and Evelyn Cloherty. Uncle of Patricia J. Nash and her husband Robert F. of Wilton, CT. Great uncle of Timothy C. Nash of Norwalk, CT and Caitlin C. Nash of Waltham. Eugene was a retired antique dealer in Newton since 1972 and prior to that he worked for Commonwealth Chevrolet in Brighton. He volunteered delivering food for Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in Germany. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Saturday, June 1, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, Newton Upper Falls at 10:30am. Visitation prior to the Mass in the Funeral Home from 9am-10am. Interment private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mary Immaculate of Lourdes Church, 270 Elliot St., Newton, MA 02464. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from May 30 to May 31, 2019
