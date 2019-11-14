|
NASH, Eugene F. (Gene) Age 96, of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, passed peacefully on November 13, 2019. Gene had a vibrant, joyful, and fruitful life. He was a proud graduate of Boston College, class of 1948, where he played football and ran track. For over 25 years, Gene worked for AT&T. After retiring, he loved spending time playing golf and eating ice cream in Mashpee and in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gene cherished his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (Curran) and Barbara (Haviland). He was the loving father of Mary Nash and her partner Jane Sullivan, Thomas Nash and his wife Sharon, Terri Nash, Paul Nash and his wife Catherine, Michael Nash and his wife Colleen, and the late Eileen Ann Nash and Francis X. Nash. Gene is also survived by his son-in-law Steven Lesser. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington on Monday, November 18 at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Church at 9am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fidelity House, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474 or to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Sixth Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For guestbook, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019