Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
51 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
51 Medford Street
Arlington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE F. (GENE) NASH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE F. (GENE) NASH Obituary
NASH, Eugene F. (Gene) Age 96, of Woburn, formerly of Arlington, passed peacefully on November 13, 2019. Gene had a vibrant, joyful, and fruitful life. He was a proud graduate of Boston College, class of 1948, where he played football and ran track. For over 25 years, Gene worked for AT&T. After retiring, he loved spending time playing golf and eating ice cream in Mashpee and in St. Petersburg, Florida. Gene cherished his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa (Curran) and Barbara (Haviland). He was the loving father of Mary Nash and her partner Jane Sullivan, Thomas Nash and his wife Sharon, Terri Nash, Paul Nash and his wife Catherine, Michael Nash and his wife Colleen, and the late Eileen Ann Nash and Francis X. Nash. Gene is also survived by his son-in-law Steven Lesser. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford Street, Arlington on Monday, November 18 at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Church at 9am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fidelity House, 25 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474 or to the Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, Sixth Floor, Brookline, MA 02445. For guestbook, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -