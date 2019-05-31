|
GREENAN, Eugene Of Milton, formerly of Quincy, born in Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, Ireland, passed away in the comfort of his loving family May 28th. Beloved husband of 64 years of the late Kathleen Greenan. Devoted mother of Imelda Greenan of Newton, Eileen Fowler and her husband Gary of CA, Eugene Greenan and his wife Lisa of AZ, Kathy Gould and her husband Eric of CA, Patrick Greenan and his wife Tracy of CA and the late Michael Greenan. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin and Danny Fowler, Luke, Beth and Theo Greenan, Trevor, Austin and Connor Gould and Kyle and Keara Greenan. Loving brother of the late Maureen Glynn, James (Sonny) Greenan, Veronica (Regina) Pilborough, John Joe Greenan, Breda Duggan, Imelda Hackett and Paraic Greenan. Eugene Greenan was a devout Catholic and a long-standing member of the Leitrim Club. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Monday morning at 10:30. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Sunday, 5 to 8 PM. Burial in Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019