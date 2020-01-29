Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
EUGENE I. PRIOR Obituary
PRIOR, Eugene I. "Gene" Of Melrose, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret E. "Marge" (McCarthy) Prior. Loving father of Thomas J. Prior & his wife Barbara of Orlando, FL, Jean M. Woodman & her husband George of Billerica, Barry M. Prior of Mississippi and Michelle I. Prior & her husband Greg Kurr of Winchester. Cherished grandfather of Kelly, Ryan, Sean, T.J., Matthew, Erin, Ellen, Katie & Colin. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79. W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, February 4th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment with military honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020
