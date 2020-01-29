|
PRIOR, Eugene I. "Gene" Of Melrose, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret E. "Marge" (McCarthy) Prior. Loving father of Thomas J. Prior & his wife Barbara of Orlando, FL, Jean M. Woodman & her husband George of Billerica, Barry M. Prior of Mississippi and Michelle I. Prior & her husband Greg Kurr of Winchester. Cherished grandfather of Kelly, Ryan, Sean, T.J., Matthew, Erin, Ellen, Katie & Colin. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79. W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4:00-7:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, February 4th, at 9:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, at 10:00AM. Interment with military honors at Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to a . For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020