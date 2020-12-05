ISOTTI, Dr. Eugene J. Age 96, of Bedford and formerly of Lexington, died on December 2, 2020. Dr. Isotti was born in Boston on June 22, 1924 and was the son of the late Augustus and Angela (Meneguzzi) Isotti. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and served with the Army Air Corps for three years. He flew B-17 bombers in 32 missions over Germany serving in the 8th Air Force's renowned 385th bomb group and the 549th bomb squadron in Great Ashfield, England. After the Battle of the Bulge was over, he was picked up by Patton's 3rd Army. He was honorably discharged as a technical sergeant in 1945. Following his discharge, he enrolled at Boston College and graduated cum laude with his Bachelor's degree in 1950. He then continued his education at Boston University and completed his Doctorate in Psychology in 1961. His internship and residency in neurology and neuropsychology were in the Boston VA Hospital System. Dr. Isotti later became the director of the clinic at Boston University and thereafter moved on to become a longtime member and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Emmanuel College. He retired as Professor Emeritus. He also maintained a private practice in Boston and Lexington. Dr. Isotti was a longtime member of St Brigid's Parish in Lexington, MA and St. Michael's Parish in Bedford, MA where he served as a member of choir and Eucharistic minister. He was predeceased by his loving wife Nancy (DiMattia) Isotti in 2017. He was the loving father of Eugene B. Isotti and his wife JoAnne (Kresse) of McKinney, TX and Maria C. Isotti and her partner David P. Thompson of Antrim, NH, along with his three grandchildren, Colin, Shayla and Krystiana. He was the brother of the late Anna V. Durgin and Augustus Isotti, Jr. Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Church in Bedford. He will be buried with military honors at the Massachusetts National Cemetery.