PERKO, Eugene J. Age 89, of Boxborough, MA, formerly of St. Louis, MO, Cambridge & Acton, MA, Oct. 4, 2019. Predeceased by his first wife Emily A. (Juracek) Perko, parents Andrew & Susan (Drapp) Perko, brother Robert Perko, & sisters Mildred (Perko) Dunajcik & Esther Perko. Survived by his wife Astrid (Heine) Chalupa Perko; his two daughters Ellen Perko-De Haan & husband Alan, & Ruth A. P. Terry; three devoted grandchildren Josef De Haan, Halley Terry Stillman & David I. Terry; Astrid's children, Bret & Roy Chalupa, Jennifer Dowling & Key Kenney & their families; his two brothers Milton & Richard Perko; & many nieces, nephews & their families. Visiting Fri., Oct. 11th from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Service Sat., Oct. 12th at 10 A.M. in Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, 472 Massachusetts Ave. (Rte 111), Acton. Burial in South Cemetery, Burroughs Rd., Boxborough. The family suggests those who wish make memorial gifts to Mt. Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, PO Box 986, Acton, MA 01720. US Army vet., Korean War. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019