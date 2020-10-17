1/1
EUGENE J. "SULLY" SULLIVAN Sr.
SULLIVAN , Eugene J. Sr "Sully" Of Medford, formerly of Charlestown, October 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (Dowd). Loving father of Patrick D. of Lowell, Dorothy Barry and her husband Thomas of Medford, Thomas J. "Sully" of Somerville, Edward F. of Medford, Eugene J., Jr. and his wife Joline of ME, Marybeth Sullivan of Somerville, Maureen P .Sullivan of Medford and Kathleen A. McDonald and her husband Michael of Somerville. Dear father-in-law of Sandra Corda of NH. Devoted brother of Margaret "Kathy" DeVellis and her husband Salvatore of Billerica, Ann Aldrich and her late husband Robert of NH, Maureen McCarthy and her husband George of Melrose and the late Eileen Breen and her surviving husband Leo "Bruno" of Melrose. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) SOMERVILLE, Wednesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Charlestown at 10am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7pm. Interment Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. All attendees required to wear facial coverings; interior capacity of the funeral home is limited to 50 people at any given time. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service, Inc. Somerville, MA


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
