HIRSHBERG, Eugene Mishel Age 92, born in Brookline, MA on July 13, 1927 died peacefully at Orchard Cove in Canton, MA, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Rose (Mishel) Hirshberg and William L. Hirshberg, brother Donald M. Hirshberg, and sister Adele Price. He is survived by his sister Ida H. Swartz, of Palm Harbor, FL. Married for over 50 years to the late Charlotte Ruth Hirshberg (nee Wolf and formerly Charlotte R. Rudnick). Father of Paula Theil (Raymond) of Voluntown, CT, Debra Hirshberg (Jamie L Hecker) of Shaker Heights, OH and Lawrence D. Hirshberg (Deborah Grant) of Missoula, MT. Grandfather to Alyssa Garner (Mark), Michael Thiel (Cathy) and Judith Rose Hirshberg; and great grandfather to Nathaniel and Miles Garner. Gene was a proud Life Scout and taught his children to enjoy tent camping, birding and to appreciate all of Nature's lessons. He was a WWII Veteran, serving in the US Navy. Before retiring, he maintained an active interest in local government, serving as Chair of the Election Commission for the City of Newton, MA for many years. Later in life he joined the Boston Chapter of the Jewish Genealogy Society and enjoyed this hobby. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 11:45am at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, MA. No Shiva. The family wishes to thank the staff at Orchard Cove Enhanced Living and Skilled Nursing and the care of the Housework aides for their compassion and care over the last three years of his life. Stanetsky Memorial Chapels (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 17, 2019