EUGENE N. (GENO) SILVERIO

SILVERIO, Eugene N. (Geno) Of Brighton, passed away on February 20, 2020 surrounded by his family with love. Beloved son of Helen & Vasilios Marios of Newton. Loving father of George Silverio & his wife Adrienne and Christopher Silverio & his wife Kerri. Grandfather of Alexi, Niko and Tyler Silverio. Brother of Stephanie Glezellis & her husband Peter and Maria Bougioukos. Uncle of John Glezellis & his wife Jessica and Peter Bougioukos & his wife Mayara. Great-uncle of Juliana Glezellis. Funeral Services on Wednesday, February 26th at 10 am, in the Taxiarchae Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Bigelow Ave., Watertown, MA. Visitation on Tuesday, February 25th, from 5-8 pm in the Faggas Funeral Home, 551 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, MA. Burial in Newton Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
