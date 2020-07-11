|
|
ZUBRINSKI, Eugene P. "Zubie" Jr. Age 94 of Cummaquid and Framingham died Wednesday July 8, 2020. Husband of Lillian E. (Boswick) Zubrinski. Father of Paul E. Zubrinski of Cambridge, and Christine A. Procaccini and her husband, John of Franklin. Also survived by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 14 in St. Francis Xavier Church, 347 South St., Hyannis. Social distancing and face masks will be required. Interment will follow in Woodside Cemetery, Summer St., Yarmouth Port. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, Memo: For Research. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home South Yarmouth, MA www.hallettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020