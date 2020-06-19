|
|
NIGRO, Eugene R. "Gene" A lifelong resident of Reading, passed away on June 18, 2020 of natural causes. He was 89 years of age. Gene was born in Boston, Massachusetts on November 8, 1930 the son of Eugene A. and Maria (Tecce) Nigro. He graduated from Reading Memorial High School and continued his education with a Bachelor's Degree from Tufts University and a Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston College. His career as a social worker and administrator with the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health was devoted to counseling and empowering those with mental health conditions. After retirement, he continued on with the Department as a hospital consultant. Gene was very active in the town of Reading. He served on the Board of Selectman for nine years and was instrumental in establishing the Reading Senior Center. He also served on the School Committee for nine years. He was a Trustee of the Reading Public Library and was an early organizer of the Reading Public Library Foundation. He also served on the Advisory Board of Creative Arts in Reading. He was past President of the Reading Symphony Orchestra and was a member of the Reading Knights of Columbus-Council 1031. Gene proudly served his country during the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. Gene enjoyed many pastimes, including golf and boating, and especially extensive traveling with his wife. Gene loved classic cars and owned a vintage 1954 Chrysler Imperial, which he enjoyed driving in parades in the Boston area. Gene was the beloved husband of the late Miriam (Mullen) Nigro. Cherished brother of Eleanor Merrill of Reading and predeceased by his siblings Dr. Anthony Nigro, Attorney Ernest Nigro, Judge Alfred Nigro, Elvira Cacciola Holt, and Helen A. Nigro. He is also survived my many loving nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service will be held with Military Honors. There are no Visiting Hours. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Reading Symphony Orchestra, P.O. Box 165, Reading, MA 01867. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Eugene R. "Gene" NIGRO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020