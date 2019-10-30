|
SACCARDO, Eugene R. Of Tewksbury, "Gene" died peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, in North Andover, at age 92. He was the beloved husband for 59 years of the late Nina L. (Cammarata) Saccardo, son of the late Charles and Annie (Guidetta) Saccardo. He was father of Paul E. Saccardo and his wife Lea (Marsiglia) of Canton, MA, Michael C. Saccardo of Tewksbury, and Stephen S. Saccardo and his wife Marianne Avila-Saccardo of Methuen; brother of Charles "Chuck" and his wife Theresa Saccardo of Stoneham, the late George and Ernest, Amy Mosher and Viola Neuvello; uncle of many. Gene was a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, retired letter carrier for the U.S.P.S. and formerly of Charlestown. Visiting Hours: Friday, November 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral will begin Saturday, Nov. 2 at 9:00 a.m. from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury, followed by Burial with Army Honors in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to -, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 are encouraged. For complete obituary, tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019