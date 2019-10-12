|
SULLIVAN, Eugene R. "Papa Geno" Of Scituate, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully at home with his family on October 10, 2019. He was 76. Beloved husband of Peg "Gorgeous" Sullivan, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Brighton, he was a 1960 graduate of BC High and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Boston College in 1964. He and his family lived in Bedford for more than 40 years, participating as a family every year in the Bedford Community Santa Program. They moved permanently to Scituate in 2012. He was a longtime treasurer of the Scituate Beach Association. Gene worked for many years at Itek Corporation in Lexington and Spencer Press in Wells, ME, where he made many very dear friends. Devoted father of Tricia Phair and her husband Tom of Burlington, Gene Sullivan and his wife Debbie of Scituate, Matthew Sullivan and his wife Tricia of Kingston, Tom Sullivan and his wife Deirdre of Sciuate and Dennis Sullivan and his wife Laura of Limington, ME. Cherished grandfather of Bethany (Shane), Brendan, Sean, Carolyn, Jack, Devin, Annie, Kelly, Erin, Ryan, Grady, Grace, Christopher, James, Kaitlyn, Tucker and Cameron. Visiting Hours are omitted. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Mary of the Nativity Church, 1 Kent St., Scituate. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution to a or perform a random act of kindness in an effort to make the world a better place. For online obituary and guestbook www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019