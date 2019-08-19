Boston Globe Obituaries
EUGENE RICCIARDELLI

EUGENE RICCIARDELLI Obituary
RICCIARDELLI, Eugene Of Lynnfield, passed away on Monday morning, August 19, 2019 at the . He was the husband of Joyce (Nolan) Ricciardelli with whom he shared 29 years of marriage. In addition to his loving wife, Joyce, Eugene is survived by his children, Lisa Leuper of Wakefield, Eugene Ricciardelli and his wife Deborah of Lynn, Marcel Ricciardelli and his wife Betsy of PA, Marc R. Ricciardelli of Washington, DC, Melissa Williams and her husband Ray of Winthrop, and Stephen Smith and his wife Amanda of Portland, ME. He is the brother of Virginia Brown of Lynn, Loretta Ricciardelli of Lynn and Edward Ricciardelli of Saugus. He is also survived by his 10 cherished grandchildren, Laura, Grace, Elysia, Andrew, Maxwell, Oliver, Marie, Abby, Emily, and Kenzie, as well as one great-grandson, Benjamin. Visiting Hours: Eugene's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Grove St., Lynnfield, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In honoring with Eugene's wishes there will be no Visiting Hours, and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eugene's memory may be made to , 51 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share an online condolence please visit www.cuffemcginn.com The Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple St., LYNN, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
