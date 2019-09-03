|
|
GRANT, Eugene Richard Age 82, of Fairhaven, MA, passed away the morning of Thursday, August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late JoAnn Simmons Grant. He is survived by his devoted children, Patricia, Elizabeth, Christopher, and their families. Gene was an especially doting Papa to his grandchildren, Stephen, Amanda, Morgan and Tyler, as well as his great-grandchildren, Charleatt and Drew. He was preceded by his and JoAnn's infant son, Stephen.
He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Simmons, whom he considered a brother. Gene had a special regard for Bob and his lovely wife Jackie. Special mention for JoAnn's cherished niece, Karen Montileone, whose charm and laughter warmed many a day.
Gene was born in Dorchester, MA. Raised in Pembroke, MA, the son of Gerald and Gertrude Grant. He graduated from Pembroke High School class of 1954, and Bentley College, (now University) in 1956. He began his financial career with Regal Shoe Company, later transferring to Brown Shoe Company of St. Louis. He met his wife JoAnn whilst employed at Brown Shoe Company. They married and later relocated to the South Shore of Massachusetts to raise their family. Gene was the Financial Vice President and Director of JL Hammett Company before retiring. He lent his financial expertise to St. Christine's Parish in Marshfield, MA, and his community.
An avid golfer, Gene was a longtime member of Green Harbor Golf Club in Marshfield, MA, where he started the Hammett Golf League that ran for over 30 years, and later at Candia Woods Country Club in NH.
He will forever be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, grandparent, friend, and neighbor.
Visiting Hours will be held at Cartwright Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., BRAINTREE, MA, on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 4-8pm. His Funeral Services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi, Saturday, August 7, 2019, at 10:30am. He will be interred at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019