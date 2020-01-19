Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
9:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
38 Oakes St.
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
EUGENE ROSA


1949 - 2020
EUGENE ROSA Obituary
ROSA, Eugene Age 70, of Everett, passed away on January 17, 2020. Eugene was born on August 19, 1949 in Fagnano Alto, L'Aquila, Italy to the late Assunta and Emidio Rosa. He grew up in Everett, completed his undergraduate degree at Boston College, and received a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Kentucky. Eugene worked as a geologist for the Atlantic Richfield Company for many years. He enjoyed travelling throughout the U.S. for his job and was a passionate outdoorsman. In Everett, Eugene loved to visit local eateries, catch up on news at the Parlin Library, and show kindness to friends old and new. Eugene was preceded in death by his brother Domenico and parents. He is survived by his sister-in-law Julia of West Hartford, CT, niece Katie and her husband Samuel Martinez of Everett, nephew Robert and his wife Vatana of Glastonbury, CT, and three grand-nephews, Robert, Jr., Zachary, and Justin. Eugene was a devoted friend, uncle, brother and son who was dearly loved. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Eugene's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4-7 p.m. His Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Sierra Club at www.sierraclub.org/giving/commemorative-gifts would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 20, 2020
