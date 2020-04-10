|
RUBIN, Eugene S. Beloved Husband, Father, Innovator and Mentor Eugene S. Rubin, a beloved husband and father, passed away on April 8th 2020 at the age of 94. Always curious, with a passion for science and a desire to teach and mentor, he wore many hats in a very full life. Gene was born in 1926 to Ruth and David Rubin in Boston, MA. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Arlene Davidson. He was the brother of the late Lucille Rubin, loving father of Philip (and Lynn) Rubin of Utah and Carolyn (and Steven) Barg of NY and the adored grandfather of David Rubin, Alexandra and Max Barg. He was predeceased by his grandson Christopher Rubin. He entered MIT at the age of 16 to study Aeronautics in a program sponsored by the Navy. After receiving his BS in 1945, he spent his years of active naval duty in WWII in Hawaii and the Pacific. After the war, he returned to MIT and completed his MS, and was then awarded a Fulbright Fellowship for 2 years of study in England where he taught undergraduates while completing his Doctorate at the University of London's Imperial College of Science and Technology. Returning from England, Gene became the Assistant Director of the Naval Supersonic Wind Tunnel at MIT where he greatly expanded the study of supersonic flows over aircraft bodies. It was during this period that his entrepreneurial spirit drove him to leave MIT and found a research-based enterprise in Cambridge called Mithras, Inc. Mithras conducted research in aerothermodynamics, electromagnetics and quantum physics. Mithras was acquired by Sanders Associates (now BAE systems) and Gene became a Division Manager, and later a Vice President. Gene's work at Sanders led to the realization of multiple key technologies for the military including the development of lasers used in medical, civil, and military applications. Gene retired in 1991 but continued as a consultant for several years. In addition to his technical duties, Gene and Arlene were also active as camp Directors at Camp Rapputak in Fryeburg, Maine for over 10 summers. After his retirement, Gene took to community life with the same energy he brought to industry. He led the Board of Trustees at their home community and became an activist for land preservation which led to the creation of the Newton Community Farm. Regardless of which hat he wore - scholar, entrepreneur, husband, father, teacher, activist, leader - he was always a mentor and coach at every stage. He was a tireless and inspiring innovator whose courage and will, wit and humor led to the implementation of technologies that saved many lives. His creative spirit and disarming nature helped insure that future generations grew up with the same passionate commitment to critical technology that he had. He served his country, his family, and his community. Rest well, Eugene; you've earned it. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and shiva are private. There will be a celebration of Gene's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Newton Community Farm, 303 Nahanton Street, Newton, MA 02459, online: www.newtoncommunityfarm.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020