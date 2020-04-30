|
SOLON, Eugene Of Randolph, MA entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (Marateck) Solon. Devoted father of Marcia Israel & her husband Allen, Howard Solon & his wife Shari, and Leslie Levine & her husband Bruce. Loving brother of Bacia Koss and the late Dorothy deBorchgrave. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey Israel & his wife Katelyn, David Israel, Robert Israel & his wife Perri, Jamie Shea & her husband Chris, Adam Solon, Deborah Levine, Joshua Levine & his wife Courtney and great-grandfather of Ryan, Mackenzie, Noah, and 2 more on the way. He was a WWII Army Veteran. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be private. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Suburban South Hadassah, 20 Thompson Drive, Stoughton, MA 02072 or to Temple B'nai Tikvah, 1301 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021 or online at www.bnaitikvahma.org/donations www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020