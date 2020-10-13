1/
EUGENE T. "OBIE" O'BRIEN
O'BRIEN, Eugene T. "Obie" Of Watertown, passed away on October 12th. Beloved husband of Joan H. (Wallace) O'Brien. Loving father of Joseph and his wife, Kathleen, of Hanover, Patricia Calioro and her husband, Frank, of Cambridge, Deborah Scalesse and her husband, John, of Amesbury, Robert and his wife, Maureen, of Randolph, NJ, Shawn and his wife, Velvet, of Saratoga Springs, NY, James and his wife, Brenda, of Manchester, NH and the late Eugene Jr. and his wife, Janet, of Reading. Survived by his 21 adoring grandchildren and 21 cherished great-grandchildren. Brother of Margaret Foley of Arlington, VA. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN on Thursday from 3-6 pm. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and pay their respects and exit the funeral home promptly to allow other guests to enter. A limited number of guests will be allowed in the building at one time. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Patrick Church on Friday. Burial to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Obie to: National Scoliosis Foundation, 5 Cabot Pl., #5, Stoughton, MA 02072 or scoliosis.org/donate. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Dear Joan and Family,
Very sorry to hear about Obie, Please know that he will be in my Prayers.
Michael Loder
Friend
