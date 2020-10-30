1/1
EUGENE W. TWOMEY
TWOMEY, Eugene W. Of Dover and Pocasset, died on October 28 after a long illness. Loving husband of the late Janet (Grant) Twomey, brother of Ann K. Carey of Mashpee, Adele M. Coughlin of Dover, Diane M. Walton of Norwood, and the late Joan D. Grey of Chatham. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Boston College and Suffolk Law School. Mr. Twomey worked for many years in real estate as a legal consultant. There will be a private viewing November 3, 2020, at the Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, MA, at 10 o'clock followed by a Funeral Mass at Most Precious Blood Church, 30 Center St., Dover, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease Charity apdaparkinson.org

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
Most Precious Blood Church
