|
|
BAKER, Eugene Walter Jr. Age 71, of Cambridge, MA passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born in Cambridge to the late Eugene Walter Baker, Sr. and Mary Ellen (Henry) Baker. He was predeceased by his brother George H. Baker. He is survived by his daughters Amy V. L. Baker and Kendall V. L. Baker, and his former wife, Lori Lovejoy, his mother, and siblings Su San V. (Baker) Almeida, Marlene D. Baker. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 838 Mass Ave. at Sellars Street, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Research at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancerresearch Or Paws of New England at
pawsnewengland.com/donate A. J. Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020