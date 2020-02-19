Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
838 Mass Ave. at Sellars Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE WALTER BAKER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EUGENE WALTER BAKER Jr. Obituary
BAKER, Eugene Walter Jr. Age 71, of Cambridge, MA passed away on February 14, 2020. He was born in Cambridge to the late Eugene Walter Baker, Sr. and Mary Ellen (Henry) Baker. He was predeceased by his brother George H. Baker. He is survived by his daughters Amy V. L. Baker and Kendall V. L. Baker, and his former wife, Lori Lovejoy, his mother, and siblings Su San V. (Baker) Almeida, Marlene D. Baker. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 838 Mass Ave. at Sellars Street, Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eugene's memory may be made to Mass General Cancer Research at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/cancerresearch Or Paws of New England at

pawsnewengland.com/donate A. J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EUGENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A J Spears Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -