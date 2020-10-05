1/1
EUGENIA (GAIDIS) CIDLEWICZ
CIDLEWICZ, Eugenia (Gaidis) Of North Reading, formerly of South Boston & Stoneham, on Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family at Brightview of Wakefield. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Devoted mother of Carol Cidlewicz & her husband Greg Hollebeke. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Hollebeke. Dear sister of the late Adele Kerrigan, Mary McColgan & Ann Pannier. Also lovingly survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Followed by a Prayer Service at the Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Longtime employee Sears Roebuck in Brookiline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Reading Food Pantry at

nrfoodpantry.org

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
OCT
8
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
Casper Funeral & Cremation Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
