CIDLEWICZ, Eugenia (Gaidis) Of North Reading, formerly of South Boston & Stoneham, on Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family at Brightview of Wakefield. Beloved wife of the late Ralph. Devoted mother of Carol Cidlewicz & her husband Greg Hollebeke. Cherished grandmother of Michelle Hollebeke. Dear sister of the late Adele Kerrigan, Mary McColgan & Ann Pannier. Also lovingly survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting Hours at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON, Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 P.M. Followed by a Prayer Service at the Funeral Home on Thursday at 10:30 A.M. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Longtime employee Sears Roebuck in Brookiline. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Reading Food Pantry at