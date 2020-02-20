Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
(617) 484-2088
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels
325 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Luke Church
132 Lexington Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
EUGENIA M. FRASSICA

FRASSICA, Eugenia M. "Jean" Of Belmont. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Angela Frassica. Jean is survived by her cherished lifelong friend Sara Pomponi of Watertown and her family. She is also survived by many other dear friends, colleagues and members of the Maria Montessori Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday morning at 10AM from the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Road, BELMONT with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Jean's life at Saint Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held at Funeral Home Monday prior to Mass from 10-11AM. Interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery. For those who wish donations in Jean's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Parking attendants on duty. Brasco And Sons Memorial

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020
