FRASSICA, Eugenia M. "Jean" Of Belmont. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Angela Frassica. Jean is survived by her cherished lifelong friend Sara Pomponi of Watertown and her family. She is also survived by many other dear friends, colleagues and members of the Maria Montessori Lodge of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday morning at 10AM from the Brasco and Sons Memorial, 325 Trapelo Road, BELMONT with a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Jean's life at Saint Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visitation will be held at Funeral Home Monday prior to Mass from 10-11AM. Interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery. For those who wish donations in Jean's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org. For complete obituary, directions and additional information, please visit www.brascofuneralhome.com Parking attendants on duty. Brasco And Sons Memorial
Belmont 617-484-2088
www.brascofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2020